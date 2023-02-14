Tourist's Visit to Venice During Carnevale Is So Full of Magic

It's Carnevale season in Italy right now, and celebrations are taking off in communities across the country. Venice's Carnevale celebrations are particularly world-renowned for the intricate costumes and heavily-decorated masks worn by its festival-goers. The practice is centuries old, and though it was banned for a couple centuries at one point, the Carnevale costumery is now back in full swing!

American expat @kacierose4 was able to visit Venice during the start of its Carnevale season. Her time there was touched by historic magic and Baroque charm!

Watching the streets of modern Venice become flooded with throngs of opulent figures in 18th century costumery was so magical and surreal. It's as if someone ripped open a portal in time just outside of the camera's frame! Kacie was speechless as the glittering masked partygoers surrounded her in the streets. It's a strange but beautiful experience, and even watching it secondhand you almost feel out of place in time. We can't imagine what it's like to witness it all in person!

The beautiful and historic tradition of wearing magnificent masked costumes is a cultural touchstone of Venetian Carnevale, and visitors who have seen it firsthand were similarly charmed, just like Kacie. "Carnevale is the best! It was foggy when we went. The fabulous costumes appearing mysteriously out of the fog was magical!" @ciao_yall reminisced. "It’s even better getting dressed up and participating in it!!! I felt like Marie Antoinette," @thechroniclesofwander shared.

Carnival, Carnevale, Carnaval- the season goes by different names depending on the region, but it's celebrated all over the world from Italy to Nigeria to Cuba to Argentina and beyond. Each area that celebrates it has its own unique and lively traditions. However, if you plan on experiencing Carnevale in lovely Venice, remember to pack your most sublime suit or beautiful ballgown- it's tradition! Oh, and of course- don't forget your masquerade mask!

