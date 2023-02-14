Open in App
The hunt for a new QB coach gets real after Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon

By Cory Kinnan,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okLKj_0knN8U7E00

The Arizona Cardinals have passed on Lou Anarumo, hiring the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jonathan Gannon, as their next head coach. This puts the Cleveland Browns back in hiring mode as the possibility of them needing a new quarterbacks coach gets very real. It was reported earlier this week that Gannon is a big fan of Cleveland’s quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing, and could look to hire him as his offensive coordinator if he were to land a head coaching gig.

That is now a reality for the Browns, who could look toward a former Deshaun Watson associate Sean Ryan. Now that every head coaching gig has been filled, it will be interesting to see how they fill out their staff.

