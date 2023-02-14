Early 2023 ESPN rankings do not favor the Browns

With the Super Bowl over and the new league year coming next month ESPN has released their early 2023 NFL power rankings. It’s no surprise after how 2022 ended that most wouldn’t be high on the Cleveland Browns as they ranked 19 out of 32 teams. All of the concern is about Deshaun Watson returning to his elite caliber of play with the Texans.

“Watson ranked just 27th in QBR (38.3) as Cleveland’s offensive efficiency cratered in his return. Considering Watson didn’t play during the 2021 season, either, rust was expected. He now has the offseason to develop chemistry in and with Cleveland’s offense.” — Jake Trotter

Regardless of free agency and the draft if Watson doesn’t recapture that level of play 2023 will not be a successful season.