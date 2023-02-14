Change location
See more from this location?
Missouri State
kjluradio.com
Missouri dispurses $1-million in law enforcement training scholarships in four months, Governor Parson wants additional funding
By Leslie Taylor,9 days ago
By Leslie Taylor,9 days ago
A $1-million appropriation to fund a law enforcement scholarship program is fully disbursed, four months after the program was announced by Governor Mike Parson. On...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0