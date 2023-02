A pedestrian was killed when struck by a TriMet bus near the Gateway Transit Center on the morning of Tuesday, Feb.14.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the collision happened near Northeast Pacific Street and Northeast 99th Avenue, east of the bus center’s entrance.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the pedestrian. Police said the involved bus driver stayed at the scene.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.