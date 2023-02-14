Latest bracketology projection for Vols ahead of playing No. 1 Alabama

No. 11 Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (22-3, 12-0 SEC) Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tipoff between the Vols and Crimson Tide is slated for 7 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPN2.

Ahead of Wednesday’s contest, USA TODAY Sports released its latest bracketology projections for the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols are projected as a No. 3 seed and part of the South Region in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tennessee is projected to play No. 14 seed Hofstra in the first round. No. 6 TCU is also listed to play No. 11 Nevada in the opening round. The winner would play the Vols or Hofstra.

Follow us @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions.