2023 Baseball Season Preview: Outfielders

Florida’s outfield returns two starters after losing Jud Fabian and Sterlin Thompson to the MLB draft, but one of them is Wyatt Langford, who should be a top-five pick in this year’s draft.

Langford rose to stardom a year ago after hitting 36 home runs and tying the school’s season record. He hit leadoff and in the middle of Florida’s lineup throughout the season, finishing the season as one of the best in college baseball. This year, he’ll be the guy the rest of the SEC is planning for, so there won’t be any doubt about him when the draft rolls around.

Alongside Langford are presumed starters Michael Robertson and Ty Evans in center field and right field, respectively. Robertson sat out all of last year with an injury, but he should bring elite speed to the team in 2023. Evans took over in right field at the end of last year once Thompson moved to second base, so he should start the season off there again.

Starting Left Fielder: No. 36 Wyatt Langford

Height: 6-1

Class: Junior

B/T: R/R

Hometown: Trenton, Florida

High School (Previous Univ.): Trenton

YEAR AVG GP GS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG% BB SO OB%

2021 .250 4 0 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250 0 1 .250

2022 .355 66 66 256 73 91 9 3 26 63 .719 36 44 .447

Total .354 70 66 260 73 92 9 3 26 63 .712 36 45 .444

Wyatt Langford’s story was one of the best in college baseball a year ago. After getting just four at-bats in his freshman year as a reserve catcher, Langford shifted to left field and was named an All-American after tying the program record for home runs in a season.

Coming into 2023, he’s a legitimate candidate to go No. 1 overall in the upcoming draft. He’ll have to prove that last season wasn’t a fluke, but he doesn’t have to break the record or do anything extravagant to hold down a top-five spot in the draft. The entire SEC has a target on his back, and it will be easier for pitchers to pitch around him without Sterlin Thompson and Jud Fabian in the middle of the lineup with him.

Expect a strong season from Langford, because Kevin O'Sullivan says he’s not fazed by any of the added pressure coming into the year.

“I would be very surprised if Wyatt did not handle this whole season and the expectations,” O’Sullivan said. “He’s been great. He’s just even-keeled. I think the biggest change in him is now he’s more vocal. If he feels like he needs to get on somebody or encourage somebody, he’s got no issues doing that. Maybe in his first two years, he was more introverted, but he’s certainly not that way now.”

Langford could get some looks at centerfield. Pro scouts have talked about him having a future there, but there really isn’t any in-game evidence to back up that claim just yet. Sully might give him a shot in center at some point but left field is Langford’s presumed home for the season.

Starting Center Fielder: No. 11 Michael Robertson

Height: 6-2

Class: Redshirt Freshman

B/T: L/R

Hometown: Venice, Florida

High School (Previous Univ.): Venice

Michael Robertson is the favorite to start in center field if Langford doesn’t end up stealing the job. He sat his freshman year while recovering from a hamstring injury, but Robertson possesses rare speed. He’ll cover plenty of ground in the outfield and steal a good amount of bases along the way.

Robertson is the perfect small-ball complement to Langford’s video game power at the plate. He has a chance to bat in the leadoff spot for Florida and could end up leading the teams in runs this season.

Staying healthy will be key for Robertson but he should shine after a rough start to his college career.

“Right now, if it all works out, Michael Robertson, who was out all last year with a hamstring, we would really like for him to take control of center field,” Sully said. “Obviously, we’ve got other players that can do that. Wyatt can certainly play centerfield, so we’ve got some other options for corner.

“But if you ask me right now, Robertson is the guy that we would hope that would evolve into that everyday center fielder and hopefully would lead off for us.”

Starting Right Fielder: No. 2 Ty Evans

Height: 6-2

B/T: R/R

Hometown: Auburndale, Florida

High School (Previous Univ.): Lakeland Christian

YEAR AVG GP GS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG% BB SO OB%

2022 .242 35 26 99 13 24 5 1 5 16 .465 8 34 .301

Ty Evans spent the second half of the 2022 season as Florida’s everyday right fielder after Sterlin Thompson moved in to second base. He has an outstanding glove for right field and would probably be better in left if Wyatt Langford weren’t the obvious No. 1 there.

The downside with Evans is that his bat isn’t a strong tool yet, and he’s strikeout prone. In 2022, Evans struck out 34 times in 35 games while walking just eight times. Slashing .242/.301/.465 as a freshman isn’t horrible, though, especially when the glove makes up for it.

He’ll have to take a step forward to hold on to the starting spot for all of 2023, but there’s no reason for Evans to start the season on the bench after gaining valuable experience as a freshman.

Evans has MLB talent. He just has to put it all together in Year 2 to get on the map. O’Sullivan mentioned him as a leader in the outfield, so that’s a good start.

Backup Outfielder: No. 25 Richie Schiekofer

Height: 6-2

B/T: R/R

Hometown: Auburndale, Florida

High School (Previous Univ.): Lakeland Christian

YEAR AVG GP GS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG% BB SO OB%

2018 .139 17 12 36 7 5 1 0 0 6 .167 5 10 .326

2020 .375 15 15 56 15 21 5 1 2 11 .607 7 14 .478

2021 .316 44 42 171 30 54 12 0 1 21 .404 13 31 .403

2022 .330 49 43 179 42 59 10 1 4 44 .464 25 26 .421

Total .314 125 112 442 94 139 28 2 7 82 .434 50 81 .413

Richie Schiekofer transferred from Rutgers over the offseason and should be a defensive option off the bench. His bat isn’t bad, but Schiekofer’s versatility lets him easily swap in if someone goes down.

He started his career at Maryland and played in 17 games (12 starts) for the Terrapins before transferring out in the fall. NCAA rules forced him to sit the 2019 season and the 2020 season was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. After three interrupted seasons, Schiekofer finally found regular playing time and hit above .315 for two seasons at Rutgers. He focused on limiting strikeouts in 2022 and finished the season with just one more swing and miss than he did walks (25:26).

If Schiekofer can keep his bat smart and strong in the SEC, he could wind up taking the starting rightfield role. Robertson would have to really struggle to lose that center field spot, and Langford would likely take over before Schiekofer, so expect him to get more time in a corner outfield spot than up the middle.

Backup Corner Outfielder: No. 43 Matt Prevesk

Height: 6-3

B/T: L/L

Hometown: Apopka, Florida

High School (Previous Univ.): Apopka

YEAR AVG GP GS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG% BB SO OB%

2022 .300 13 4 15 1 3 0 1 0 1 .333 4 7 .381

Matt Prevesk didn’t play a ton in 2022, but Kevin O’Sullivan praised him a few times while speaking to the media during the preseason. Without going into specifics, Sully said that Prevesk has a good fall and looks to be a contributor at some level for the team.

He could get a few starts against some of the easier opponents on Florida’s schedule, and there’s potential for some time at designated hitter too. Expect to see him off the bench a few times this year.

Backup Corner Outfielder: No. 32 Tucker Talbott

Height: 6-2

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

B/T: R/R

Hometown: Atlantic Beach, Florida

High School (Previous Univ.): Providence School

YEAR AVG GP GS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG% BB SO OB%

2022 .316 7 4 19 1 6 1 0 0 3 .368 0 6 .316

Tucker Talbott saw less action than Prevesk a season ago, so he is in a similar spot as a returning reserve outfielder. He might be last on the totem pole to get the start, but he could see a handful of starts in 2023. Talbott struck out as much as he hit the ball last year, but a larger sample size might yield different results.

Designated hitter is also an option for Talbott in some of those early season games where Sully tries to get guys at-bats.

Reserve Freshman: No. 47 Chris Arroyo

Florida has three freshmen outfielders on the roster this season, and each will be used in a different way.

Chris Arroyo joins the Gators coming off back-to-back state championships at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. He was one of the key components of one of the best high school teams in the country and will continue his two-way career at Florida before heading to the pros.

He’ll see some time on the mound and in the field this year, but he’ll be a reserve option behind the guys above him on this list.

“Chris Arroyo’s always got a smile on his face,” Kevin O’Sullivan said. “Left-handed, throws a ton of strikes. Good breaking ball, good changeup, up to 91-92 mph. He’s got a chance to be really good. We’ve got a good relationship with their high school coach down there. We’ve got quite a few players from his program and yeah, those guys are going to be really good for us.”

Reserve Freshmen: No. 33 Erik Blair

Erik Blair was an absolute stud at American Heritage Plantation in 2022. He was a two-way player that was just as dangerous at the plate as he was on the mound. Blair might have been the second-best hitter in Broward County last year behind only second-round pick Roman Anthony out of Douglas, and that might even be debatable. Blair slashed .447/.598/.723 as a senior with five home runs and 38 RBI.

As a pitcher, Blair stepped into the No. 1 role for Heritage once eventual first-round pick Brandon Barriera (Toronto Blue Jays) shut things down for the season. He finished the season 7-1 with a 2.29 ERA and 69 strikeouts across 39 2/3 innings.

He’s focusing on hitting at Florida, but Blair could be special if he can figure things out in college the same way he did in high school.

Reserve Freshman: No. 66 Max Brown

Max Brown is a two-sport athlete for the University of Florida. He’s the lone high school quarterback signee for the Gators since Billy Napier took over the football program and is now easing his way onto the baseball team. Football will come first for Brown, so expect his playing time to come early in the season and before spring practices start.

He hasn’t played baseball in a while, so expect so bumps in the road, but Brown wouldn’t be risking his health for no reason. He expects to compete for playing time even if it is minimal.

