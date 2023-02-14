Man arrested last week in credit union robbery; charged in 2022 Warrenville bank robbery

James Antonio Frazier (photo courtesy of Aiken County detention center) Aiken County detention center

An Aiken man arrested last week in connection toa robbery at a credit union is facing additional charges .

James Antonio Frazier, 27, of Aiken, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of kidnapping in connection to a September 2022 bank robbery in Warrenville, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said an armed man entered the bank Sept. 29, 2022, and demanded money, according to the release.

The man left the bank with money and drove away, the release said.

Frazier was arrested last week in connection to an unrelated robbery at a Beech Island a credit union . He was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and two counts of kidnapping.

Frazier is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.