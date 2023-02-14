Breaking Down ‘Summer House’ Costars Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera’s Feud: A Timeline

"Social media is a strange animal. I think that I was just exhausted from summer. I'm juggling so many things. I am obviously very, very happy for them," she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022, one month after the couple announced the exciting news . "I did not see it coming. But who could not love love?"
The New York native noted that she was surprised by Carl and Lindsay's major milestone , adding, "Looking back, it is surprising in that sense. They just moved into a gorgeous apartment together, so I thought they might just do that for a little bit. But everyone is on a different timeframe and it is what it is."
The graphic designer continued: “And there's a lot of conversations and discussions that we're not privy to that we'll also be watching unfold and getting a better understanding of what happened instead of like, she said, she said. So, we'll all kind of just have to wait to see.”
"She did congratulate us — or at least me — privately [on our engagement]. I think a lot about our engagement and Danielle — we are all going to see it [during season 7]," she explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February 2023. "We are still working it out. As far as mending our friendship, the challenge is that we haven't really seen each other. From what I have heard, she's working through some things in her personal life and we are planning a wedding so I think right now we are on different paths."
