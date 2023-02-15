6 New Romance Movies To Watch Tonight, And 6 More We're Excited About In 2023

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestseller, BuzzFeed Studios' One True Loves tells the story of Emma, a travel writer who loses her husband Jesse to a plane crash. After many long years of grieving, Emma is ready to move on with her new fiancé, Sam, when Jesse calls: He's alive! Now, Emma has to decide between two men she's already fallen in love with, and someone's heart is going to break (mine).
Starring: Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu, Luke Bracey, Michaela Conlin, Cooper van Grootel, Phinehas Yoon, Oona Yaffe, Lauren Tom
Watch it: In theaters April 7, on digital April 14 The Avenue, BuzzFeed Studios / Via youtube.com
