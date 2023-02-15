Open in App
Alabama State
6 New Romance Movies To Watch Tonight, And 6 More We're Excited About In 2023

By Will Hunt,

8 days ago

Happy Valentine's Day to all the lovebirds, gal pals, happily single, and ready to mingle. In 2023, Hollywood is bringing romance back to the big screen — and your couch. So, whether you're looking for a heart-wrenching will-they-won't-they drama or a raunchy feel-good rom-com, I guarantee there's something on this list for you.

Looking for something to watch tonight? Don't worry, some of these love stories are streamable right now. Pop some popcorn and grab a date!

(Yes, your cat counts.)

1. Your Place or Mine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uub6x_0knMezpD00

Reese Witherspoon falling in love on screen? All is right in the world! Debbie, a single mom in LA, trades houses with her longtime best friend Peter, a successful New York bachelor, for a week where they both discover things about each other and themselves that could change their relationship forever.

Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, Zoe Chao, Rachel Bloom, Steve Zahn

Watch it: Now on Netflix

Netflix, Hello Sunshine / Via youtube.com

Watch the official trailer here:

2. One True Loves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGPZB_0knMezpD00

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestseller, BuzzFeed Studios' One True Loves tells the story of Emma, a travel writer who loses her husband Jesse to a plane crash. After many long years of grieving, Emma is ready to move on with her new fiancé, Sam, when Jesse calls: He's alive! Now, Emma has to decide between two men she's already fallen in love with, and someone's heart is going to break (mine).

Starring: Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu, Luke Bracey, Michaela Conlin, Cooper van Grootel, Phinehas Yoon, Oona Yaffe, Lauren Tom

Watch it: In theaters April 7, on digital April 14

The Avenue, BuzzFeed Studios / Via youtube.com

Watch the official trailer here:

3. Maybe I Do

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvuHp_0knMezpD00

Luke Bracey is having quite the romantic year! He's reuniting with Holidate costar Emma Roberts for another romantic comedy with a twist. When their relationship gets serious enough for their parents to meet each other, chaos ensues as all four of the parents are faced with the same realization: They've been having an affair with the other spouse. Who could say no to that premise?

Starring: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy

Watch it: Now in theaters!

Vertical Entertainment / Via youtube.com

Watch the official trailer here:

4. Irish Wish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0JWm_0knMezpD00

The Lohanaissance continues with the second of Netflix's two-film partnership with the iconic star. Maddie must bottle up her feelings when the man of her dreams gets engaged to her best friend. The night before the ceremony in Ireland, Maddie makes a desperate wish: to find true love. The next day, she wakes up as the bride-to-be, but is it really a dream come true?

Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, Jane Seymour

Watch it: On Netflix later this year!

James Devaney / GC Images

5. Red, White & Royal Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHMRz_0knMezpD00

Big year for romance novel adaptations! Casey McQuiston's hit queer romance centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the first female president, who starts a public conflict with Henry, grandson of the queen of England. The two start a PR friendship for damage control, but the relationship becomes more than either one bargained for as Henry awakens something in Alex that he can't deny.

Starring: Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Uma Thurman, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber

Watch it: On Prime Video later this year!

Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images, Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

6. At Midnight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqlrD_0knMezpD00

Sophie and Adam are an It Hollywood couple filming the third film in a hit trilogy on location in Mexico. When Sophie finds out Adam is cheating on her, she's not allowed to announce the breakup, but she is charmed by the young manager of their luxury hotel. Honestly, they had me at Whitney Cummings as snarky agent.

Starring: Monica Barbaro, Diego Boneta, Anders Holm, Whitney Cummings, Catherine Cohen, Sara Sampaio, Casey Thomas Brown, Fernando Carsa

Watch it : Now on Paramount+!

Paramount / Via youtube.com

Watch the official trailer here:

7. Prom Pact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGgIf_0knMezpD00

Mandy Yang and best friend Ben are surrounded by over-the-top promposals for their school's '80s-themed prom, but Mandy is laser focused on getting into her dream school: Harvard. When she's waitlisted, she turns to the school's all-star jock Graham, whose dad is an alum, for help. Is there more to Graham — and her Harvard dream — than she thought?

Starring: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Milo Manheim, Margaret Cho, Blake Draper, Monique Green, Arica Himmel, Jason Sakaki, Wendi McLendon-Covey

Watch it: On Disney Channel March 30 and streaming March 31 on Disney+

Jsquared Photography / Getty Images

8. Ghosted

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQKwj_0knMezpD00

The Grey Man and Knives Out costars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas team up again in what's set to be a "high-concept romantic action-adventure film." I don't fully know what that means, but I know I'll be seated when it comes out!

Starring: Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, Tate Donovan, Mustafa Shakir, Lizze Broadway

Watch it: On Apple TV+ later this year

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty Images

9. One Year Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oO2hA_0knMezpD00

If you're in the mood for a feel-good British comedy full of romance, travel, and friendship (and how could you not be), then this is the one for you! Five longtime friends take the trip of a lifetime when one of them inherits a beautiful beach estate in the West Indies.

Starring: Nathalie Cox, Jeff Fahey, Chad MIchael Collins, Ray Fearon, Evgeniya Akhremenko, Lucas Livesey, Genevieve Capovilla, Niki Spiridakos

Watch it : Now on digital!

Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

Watch the official trailer here:

10. Stars Fell Again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKcVl_0knMezpD00

In this sequel to Stars Fell on Alabama (which you can also watch on Hulu), Hollywood agent Bryce is ready to propose to girlfriend Madison during the holidays, but his plan is upended when Madison's sister's surprise engagement beats him to the punch. The weekend descends into full-on wedding frenzy, including a "best friend" who might be harboring some feelings of his own.

Starring: Ciara Hanna, Bryce Dixon, Tom Connolly, Drew Moerlein, Ali Faulkner, Bill Winkler

Watch it: Now on digital!

Samuel Goldwyn Films / Via youtube.com

Watch the official trailer here:

11. A Tourist's Guide to Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qb5Rv_0knMezpD00

Amanda, a newly single travel executive, gets a fresh start when she's assigned to investigate the tourism industry in Vietnam. Her undercover adventure takes a turn when she and her hunky tour guide Sinh decide to hijack the tour bus and explore the roads less traveled...

Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Ben Feldman, Missi Pyle, Glynn Sweet, Alexa POvah, Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe

Watch it : On Netflix April 27

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

12. Shotgun Wedding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCQjJ_0knMezpD00

Trend alert: destination wedding movies! Tom and Darcy's friends and family don't get the celebration they bargained for when the entire private island is taken hostage by pirates. When the soon-to-be newlyweds are able to break free of their captors, it's up to them to save their loved ones.

Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden, Lenny Kravitz

Watch it: Now on Prime Video!

Amazon Studios, Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

Watch the official trailer here:

