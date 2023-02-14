Open in App
Lewisville, TX
CBS DFW

3 men wanted for murder of Lewisville Pawn Shop owner

By Julia Falcon,

9 days ago

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, February 14th, 2023 02:30

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three men are wanted for the murder of a pawn shop owner in Lewisville.

Lewisville police say it happened around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Lewisville Pawn Shop, located at 962 S. Mill Street.

The suspects, three Black men, were all dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans, according to police. They jumped out of a red, late model Ford Escape SUV, entered the pawn shop and confronted the owner.

One of the suspects shot the owner in the chest, then all three left the scene, heading south on Mill Street toward I-35E. The shop owner was taken to Medical City Lewisville hospital, where he died.

The suspects are wanted for capital murder.

Detectives say they are working on a better description of the suspects and getaway vehicle.

