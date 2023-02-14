Why Solana, Fantom, and Lido Surged Higher Today

What happened

It's another nice day in the green for most cryptocurrencies , with the overall market appreciating 2.8% over the past 24 hours, as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. That said, a number of top tokens are seeing significant outperformance today.

Among the cryptos topping the leaderboard today are Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) , Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) , and Lido DAO (CRYPTO: LDO) , which have surged 7.1%, 14%, and 11.2%, respectively, over the same time frame.

These three tokens appear to be moving higher on their own set of unique catalysts today. Increasing interest around Solana as a potential rebound candidate -- despite layoffs at Magic Eden, a key Solana marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) -- has brought this token higher once again today.

Fantom continues to ride a wave of optimism around the upcoming relaunch of this network's stablecoin, fUSD. And investors appear to remain enamored with Lido ahead of Ethereum 'supcoming Shanghai upgrade.

So what

The rallies each of these tokens have seen on a year-to-date basis should be put into context. Solana, Fantom, and Lido were all hit very hard by the crypto winter in 2022. Thus, a significant portion of the rallies for each of these tokens is likely attributable to dip-buying activity amid a risk-on rally in digital assets.

Indeed, when looking at NFT volumes on Solana, or a range of other metrics with Fantom and Lido, there doesn't appear to be a strong fundamental case for these near-term rallies, other than investor positioning and shifting sentiment.

Fantom's stablecoin relaunch, and Lido's value as a liquid staking solution after the Shanghai upgrade, should be bullish catalysts for these projects. But it appears much of this rally remains tied to the idea that risk assets will continue to run higher from here.

Now what

It's unclear just how long this momentum-driven rally will last in the crypto world. Indeed, 2022 was a year in which much of the optimism around digital assets evaporated. Thus, I have a feeling many other investors are taking a cautious approach to this rally, and are more likely to take profits than with previous rallies (such as the big one following the pandemic).

With that said, these are three tokens that investors should keep an eye on from here. They're continuing to surge higher, in a rather consistent fashion. Thus, it will be interesting to see how long this rally can last this time around.

