5. Hans-Adam II

- Net worth: $7 billion

His Serene Highness Prince Hans-Adam II is the eldest son of Prince Franz Josef II, Prince of Liechtenstein, and Countess Georgina von Wilczek, also known as Princess Gina. The 15th reigning Prince of the House of Liechtenstein, Hans-Adam II studied business administration and economics at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. In 1967, he married Countess Marie Kinsky von Wchinitz und Tettau. The royal couple has four children: Hereditary Prince Alois, Prince Maximilian, Prince Constantin, and Princess Tatjana.

Upon the death of Prince Franz Josef II in 1989, Hans-Adam II took over the regency. In 2004, he appointed Hereditary Prince Alois as his deputy and the future successor to the throne .

Hans-Adam II can veto laws, appoint ministers and judges, and dismiss cabinet members. The family owns LGT Group (originally the Liechtenstein Global Trust), the world's largest private banking company, and one of the world's largest private collections of art.