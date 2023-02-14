10. Abdullah II

- Net worth: $750 million

Born in Amman in 1962, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein is a 41st-generation direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. Abdullah II attended Oxford University, Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, and Britain's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He pursued a military career, rising through the ranks from first lieutenant to major general, eventually becoming commander of Jordan's special forces.

After the 1999 death of his father, His Majesty King Hussein, Abdullah II ascended to the throne of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. King Abdullah II has put a strong passion behind his goal of advancing peace within Islam and among the world's religions. In 1993, King Abdullah married Rania Al Abdullah, who assumed the title of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah. The couple has four children—two sons, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Prince Hashem, and two daughters, Their Royal Highnesses Princess Iman and Princess Salma.

Abdullah liberalized the economy and launched the Amman Message peace initiative in 2004. He's received several awards for his efforts, including the Peace of Westphalia Prize and the United States Templeton Prize. He also owns a collection of real estate properties estimated at over $100 million .