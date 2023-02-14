3. Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

- Net worth: $20 billion

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is one of the "Sudairi Seven" sons born to King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman al Saud and Hassa bint Ahmed al-Sudairi. His father was the first monarch and founder of Saudi Arabia.

Salman's role as a royal began at age 19 when he served as the deputy governor of Riyadh Province. A year later, he was appointed governor, a role spanning 48 years. In 2011, he was appointed second deputy prime minister, minister of defense, and member of the National Security Council. One year later, he became Saudi Arabia's deputy prime minister and crown prince. In 2015, upon the death of his half-brother, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Salman became the King of Saudi Arabia.

Salman has been married three times and has 13 children.