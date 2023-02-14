11. King Charles

- Net worth: $600 million

His Royal Highness Charles Philip Arthur George is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Charles attended Trinity College at Cambridge University, where he studied archeology, anthropology, and history. After graduation in 1970, he took his seat in the House of Lords. Following in his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather's footsteps, Charles entered a career in the Royal Navy.

Although King Charles had a net worth of $100 million before his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022, he's attained a net worth of $600 million since ascending the British throne . Charles obtained the bulk of his fortune from the Duchy of Cornwall, a centuries-old real estate trust inherited by the eldest child of the reigning monarch. During an ordinary year, King Charles obtains an estimated $20 million to $30 million from the trust. Formerly married to Princess Diana of Wales, Charles later married his current queen consort Camila Parker Bowles after a decadeslong affair.

