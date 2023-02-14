2. Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III

- Net worth: $30 billion

Hassanal Bolkiah—whose full title is His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam—is the 29th sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei, prime minister of Brunei, and Brunei's absolute monarch .

The eldest son of Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III and Raja Isteri (Queen) Pengiran Anak Damit, he ascended to the throne as the Sultan of Brunei when his father abdicated in 1967. The major contribution to his net worth is earnings from oil reserves and natural gas.

The Sultan of Brunei's first wife was his cousin Princess Pengiran Anak Saleh, who became queen. He then married Mariam Abdul Aziz, a former Royal Brunei Airlines flight attendant. When the couple divorced in 2003, the sultan removed Mariam's royal titles. His third marriage was to Malaysian TV3 presenter Azrinaz Mazhar Hakim. They divorced in 2010, and, as with Mariam Abdul Aziz, the sultan stripped Azrinaz of her royal titles.

Hassanal Bolkiah has 12 children. His eldest son, Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, is heir to the throne and current crown prince.