8. Prince Albert II

- Net worth: $1 billion

His Serene Highness Prince Albert, Alexandre, Louis, Pierre, Sovereign Prince of Monaco, is the middle child of the late American actress Grace Kelly and Rainier III, Prince of Monaco. Upon the death of Prince Rainier III in 2005, Albert ascended to Monaco's throne.

Prince Albert's duties have included leading the Monégasque delegation to the General Assembly of the United Nations. Additionally, he chairs the Plenary Assembly of the Mediterranean Science Commission , an intergovernmental body that promotes the exchange of research and information between Mediterranean countries. One of the prince's passions: fighting climate change.

Albert participated in five Olympic Games on Monaco's bobsleigh team. He's been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 1985 and is president of the Monegasque Olympic Committee. Prince Albert II married Charlene Wittstock in 2011. In 2014, the couple gave birth to twins: Gabriella Thérèse Marie and Jacques Honoré Rainier. Albert has two additional children—Alexandre and Jazmin. Born outside of marriage, they are disqualified for the throne.