13. Caroline Luel-Brockdorff

- Net worth: $400 million

The daughter of Baron Niels Krabbe Luel-Brockdorff and Baroness Margaretha Luel-Brockdorff, Baroness Caroline was born and raised in Valdemar Castle on Tåsinge. Built in the 1640s for Prince Valdemar, son of Christian IV and Kirsten Munk, the castle came under the ownership of Caroline from 2003 to 2011. The name Luel is also sometimes spelled as Juel.

Caroline renounced her title in 2001 when she married a nonroyal, Rory Fleming, an attorney and the nephew of James Bond's creator Ian Fleming. They have two children: Alexander and Josephine. In 2008, Caroline and Rory divorced. It was through the divorce that Caroline acquired her wealth. She maintained the surname of Fleming.

Fleming has pursued many endeavors, including modeling, writing cookbooks, creating perfume, and being a TV personality, with appearances as a judge on Denmark's "Next Top Model" and on Bravo's "Ladies of London" in 2015.

Caroline was in a relationship with Premier League soccer player Niklas Bendtner. The couple had a son, Nicholas, in 2010 but split shortly thereafter. More recently, she's been in a relationship with French entrepreneur Hervé Larren.