6. Mohammed VI

- Net worth: $2.1 billion

In 1999, Mohammed VI was enthroned, taking on the official title of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Amir Al Mouminine—or simply, King of Morocco. Son of the late King Hassan II, Mohammed VI is the 23rd king of the Alaouite Dynasty. The family's reign dates back to the mid-17th century.

Mohammed VI inherited more than a title from his father. Indeed, he was bequeathed a 35% stake in Societe Nationale d'Investissement, a holding company with stakes in several publicly traded companies, including Morocco's largest bank, a mining company, a sugar producer, and a dairy firm.

In 2002, Mohammed VI married Salma Bennani, who became the first wife of a Moroccan royal to be given her own title: Her Royal Highness, Princess Lalla Salma. Princess Lalla, who founded the Lalla Salma Foundation to combat cancer, has worked to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS in Africa and was named a Goodwill Ambassador for the World Health Organization. The royal couple has two children: Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Princess Lalla Khadija.

As for Mohammed VI, per Morocco's constitution, his official duties include appointing the prime minister, cabinet, and judges and presiding over the High Council of Magistrates. Additionally, he is the supreme commander of the armed forces. He allegedly spends $1 million per day operating his 12 personal palaces.

You may also like: Popular child stars from the year you were born