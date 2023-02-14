4. Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal Al Saud

- Net worth: $17 billion

The son of Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz and Mona El Solh, Alwaleed is also the grandson of Abdulaziz, the first king of Saudi Arabia, and Riad Al Solh, Lebanon's first prime minister. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from California's Menlo College and a master's in social science from Syracuse University in New York. Alwaleed has been married and divorced four times. He and his first wife, Princess Dalal bint Saud, have two children: Prince Khaled and Princess Reem.

In 2017, Forbes reported that Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Abdulaziz al Saud, as founder and CEO of Kingdom Holding Company, owned holdings in such companies as Lyft and Citigroup, and hotels spanning the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Paris' Hotel George V, and London's Savoy Hotel. This is in addition to Saudi Arabian real estate and Rotana Media Group. Additionally, he's the chairman of Alwaleed Philanthropies and is said to have contributed $3.5 billion to social causes in the Arab world.

Al Waleed was arrested by the Saudi government in 2017 on charges of money laundering, bribery, and extorting officials. After a financial settlement , Al Waleed was released from detention in 2018.