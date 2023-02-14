15. Princess Charlene of Monaco

- Net worth: $150 million

Born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Africa, and raised in South Africa, Charlene Lynette Wittstock became H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco when she married Prince Albert of Monaco in 2011. Wittstock competed for South Africa's team in the Sydney Olympic Games as a competitive swimmer. Charlene and Albert initially met in 2000 at an international swim meet in Monaco.

In her role as princess, Charlene delved into philanthropy. Beyond creating the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, she was appointed as Special Olympics Global Ambassador; Patron of the South African Red Cross Society; and co-patron of the Giving Organization Trust, a group of South African charities focusing on issues ranging from AIDS among underprivileged children to the protection of the environment.

In 2014, Princess Charlene gave birth to twins: Gabriella Thérèse Marie and Jacques Honoré Rainier. Jacques, the crown prince, will receive the title of Marquis of Baux in Provence, and Gabriella will receive the title of Countess of Carladès in Auvergne.