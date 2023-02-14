22. Princess Stephanie of Monaco

- Net worth: $100 million

Her Serene Highness, Princess Stéphanie Marie, Elisabeth is the youngest daughter of the late American actress Grace Kelly and Rainier III, Prince of Monaco. Princess Stéphanie is 14th in the line of succession to the throne for the Principality of Monaco.

In 1982, Stéphanie suffered minor injuries in the car accident that claimed the life of her mother, Princess Grace, who suffered a stroke and died. An interest in fashion led to Princess Stéphanie working with Christian Dior in the late 1980s. Philanthropy plays a significant role in Princess Stéphanie's life. For her efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS—she created Fight AIDS Monaco —she was awarded Monaco's insignia of the Grand Cross of the Order of Grimaldi.