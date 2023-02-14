1. Maha Vajiralongkorn

- Net worth: $30 billion

Born in 1952, Maha Vajiralongkorn is the son of Queen Sirikit and King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Twenty years later, Vajiralongkorn's father pronounced him crown prince. Bhumibol passed away in 2016, but it wasn't until 2019 that Vajiralongkorn would officially step into the role of Thailand's king.

In 1977, Vajiralongkorn married his cousin, Princess Soamsawali, who gave birth to their daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the following year. During the marriage, he began an affair with Yuvadhida, an actress. They produced five children between 1979 to 1987, eventually marrying in 1994. By 1996, Vajiralongkorn denounced Yuvadhida and disowned their four sons. The prince's third marriage was to Srirasmi, a lady-in-waiting who gave birth to their son Prince Dipangkorn in 2005.

Days before his 2019 coronation, Vajiralongkorn married former Thai Airways flight attendant, Suthida, declaring her Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya. Two months after his marriage to Queen Suthida, King Vajiralongkorn announced he was taking an official consort, Maj. Gen. Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. Though that's not who he named Air Force chief marshal in the Royal Air Force—that would be Foo Foo , one of his 30 poodles.

Thailand's Crown Property Bureau , valued at over $40 billion, comes under Vajiralongkorn's rule.

