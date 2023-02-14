23. Lord Egremont

- Net worth: $72 million

John Max Henry Scawen Wyndham, 7th Baron Leconfield, 2nd Baron Egremont (aka Lord Egremont), is also known by his nom de plume , Max Egremont, under which he has written numerous novels, histories, and biographies.

At 24, Lord Egremont, who studied modern history at Oxford, was called to step into his royal role when his father, John Wyndham, died from cancer at age 52. This meant overseeing Petworth House, the family's ancestral home on a 700-acre parkland estate built in 1688 and designed by renowned landscape architect Capability Brown. The National Trust currently manages Petworth House and its art and sculpture collection, which is open to the public.