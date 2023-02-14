18. John Montagu

- Net worth: $100 million

What is a royal to do when their famous name evokes hunger? They capitalize on it. Such is the case for John Montagu, the 11th Earl of Sandwich, a direct descendant of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich.

As for the 4th Earl of Sandwich, the word is he was fond of gambling and asked for roast beef between two slices of bread so he could continue playing cards with no disruption . Whether or not that story is true, Montagu embraced the legend as a restaurateur. He launched Earl of Sandwich, a chain of 30 U.S.-based restaurants, with his son, Orlando, and Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl.

Montagu doesn't spend his days taking sandwich orders, though. He serves in the House of Lords and provides public access to the family's heritage property.