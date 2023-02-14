25. Prince Harry

- Net worth: $60 million

Prince Henry Charles Albert David is the Duke of Sussex, second son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales, and fifth in line to the British throne.

In January 2020, after reports of severe conflict within the royal family following Prince Harry's marriage to actress Meghan Markle, the Duke surrendered his position as a senior member of the royal family and moved with his family to California. That October, the couple founded the nonprofit Archewell Inc .

Prince Harry's wealth is largely tied to land holdings he still retains in Britain, but he's also made quite a financial and literary splash with the publication of "Spare," a memoir released by Penguin Random House in 2023. The book sold 3.2 million copies worldwide in its first week of publication alone.