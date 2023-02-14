Farmville receives a clean audit

The town of Farmville received a clean, unmodified opinion in 2021-22 audit of town finances, it auditor told the Board of Commissioners on Monday.

A clean, unmodified opinion is the highest opinion a town can receive, said Jay Parrish of Barrow, Parris and Davenport P.A.

Three findings were noted by Parris, all of which he described as minor.

The first finding was an over expenditure in one of the town’s departmental budgets. The expenditure was due to a change made by the Local Government Commission regarding how towns should note lease expenditures.

The LGC now requires towns to dictate the total expense lease for its first year rather than the total yearly payment. The town of Farmville failed to do this in one area since it only recorded the amount of the annual lease payment as had been required in all past years.

“This happened to a lot of folks,” Parris said.

The second finding was caused in the late submission of the town’s audit. The audit is due to the LGC by Dec. 1. Farmville’s audit was submitted Jan. 27, 2023.

“We take full credit for this,” Parris said, adding they received the town’s needed financial information in a timely manner, but were unable to get the audit submitted in time.

The third finding involved the town’s electric fund. While the town’s electric fund is strong and profitable, the LGC would like the town to have a larger reserve in the fund.

“They want you to have more money set aside for a rainy day,” Parris said.

The town has already taken steps to increase its electric fund balance when it increased its electric rates in July to help cover increased operating costs and to meet the threshold needed by the LGC. Parris expects the town’s electric budget to be at a very healthy level by the time of the next audit.

Parris commended town staff for their efforts in properly maintaining finances as well as staff for turning in all needed documentation in a timely manner.

In other news, the board:

Heard a report from Farmville Fire Chief Tommy Brady. The Farmville Fire Department saw an increase in calls this previous year.

Proclaimed February as African American History Month.Approved an increase in its construction fee schedule. This increase brings the town’s current fees in-line with other communities.Approved an increase in its water and sewer tap fees. The fee increase was needed to cover the town’s material costs associated with making water and sewer taps.