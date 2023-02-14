The Crown’s Emma Corrin will be the villain of Deadpool 3

Image: Netflix

We’re just a few days away from the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will kick off Phase 5 of the MCU. There’s a swarm of exciting new TV shows and movies set to debut during this chapter, but the one that many Marvel fans are most excited to see is Deadpool 3. The sequel will presumably transfer the fourth-wall-breaking anti-hero from Fox’s universe to the MCU, but we don’t know much about the plot yet. What we do know, as of Tuesday morning, is that The Crown star Emma Corrin has joined the cast as an unknown villain.

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter on Valentine’s Day to announce that Emma Corrin would be joining the Deadpool family, though he didn’t reveal who Corrin would play:

Emma Corrin is best known for playing Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown season 4. They won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Golden Globe for their portrayal. Corrin also appeared in Lady Chatterley’s Lover and My Policeman last year.

While Reynolds is staying tight-lipped, Deadline reports that Corrin will be the villain of Deadpool 3. The report says that Marvel has been interested in adding Corrin to the cast since the holidays, but the actor’s busy schedule served as a roadblock.

All we can do now is speculate about the role, but as Screen Rant notes, Corrin would make a great Gwenpool. In Marvel Comics, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Poole is physically a mashup of Spider-Man love interest Gwen Stacy and Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool. The character debuted in 2015 and, similar to Deadpool, knows she exists within a comic book. The difference is that she came from a reality where superheroes, supervillains, and superpowers were fictional.

Of course, this is all just speculation for the time being, especially considering Deadpool 3 hasn’t started filming yet. Whatever character they end up playing, we’ll see Emma Corrin in Deadpool 3 when it hits theaters on November 8, 2024 (barring any further delays).