Doc Rivers Provides Injury Update on PJ Tucker

Following PJ Tucker's early departure on Monday night, Doc Rivers has provided an update regarding the veteran forward's injury.

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took down the Houston Rockets , 124-103, in what proved to be an easy match for the Eastern Conference side.

James Harden led the charge against his former team, putting up a 28-point, 10-assist double-double, with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey trailing closely behind with 23 points and 26 points, respectively.

One player that didn't find his way onto the scorer's sheet is PJ Tucker , who left the matchup early after suffering tightness in his left calf.

While the 37-year-old didn't return in the second half, Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers provided an update during his post-game conference, explaining that the injury was nothing to worry about.

"Nothing alarming, his calf just got tight," explained Rivers, "When you hear the word calf, you stop."

Despite Tucker being one of the older players on the team, which should make him more susceptible to injuries, he has only missed two games so far this season, proving to be a constant in the Sixers' dynamic.

With this in mind, it should be a surprise that Tucker wanted to return in the second half, and he could've, according to Rivers. Yet, the Sixers' coaching staff decided against it.

"He's fine, could've played, wanted to play, but we said no," Rivers finished.

Philadelphia welcomes the Cleveland Cavaliers into the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday in a match that could help them close their gap on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH .

