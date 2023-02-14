FS1 Host: Joe Burrow's 'Had Good Success Lately, He's Gotta Do It Again'

The hot takes were flying on FS1 this week.

CINCINNATI — FS1 host Craig Carton released his top five quarterbacks under 30 years old this week, along with his top five contenders for the 2024 Super Bowl, and Cincinnati wasn't a part of either list.

Yes, Carton left Joe Burrow and the Bengals off of both lists during The Carton Show on Monday.

He did not give much of a reason for either decision.

On the quarterbacks, Carton had Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, and Trevor Lawrence make up his list.

"To be fair," Carton said. "Joe Burrow's had three seasons. One he missed the entire season with a knee injury. (false, Burrow played through Week 9). He has had good success lately. He's gotta do it again.

Alright then.

On the team rankings, Carton had this to say:

"The Bengals had a little two-year window, the window's closed. That's how it goes."

Oddsmakers disagree, as Cincinnati sports top-five odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Cincinnati proved Carton wrong once already last season and can keep doing it throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

