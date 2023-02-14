Tiger Woods Sounds Optimistic on Eve of First PGA Tour Start in Months

The Genesis Invitational tournament host said his ankle 'has gotten so much better' and that he's been hitting balls nearly every day in preparation.

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Tiger Woods painted a more optimistic picture of his health situation Tuesday, saying he’s been hitting balls nearly every day and that his plan was always to play this week’s Genesis Invitational if his health allowed.

Woods, 47, was a surprise commitment on Friday to the tournament at Riviera Country Club that his foundation hosts. He will play an official event for the first time since missing the cut at the British Open in July.

“I wouldn’t put myself out here if I didn’t think I could beat these guys and win the event," Woods said during a pre-tournament news conference. “That’s my mentality. I’ve come off rusty situations before. Plus I know this golf course. Haven’t had a lot of success here. But I knew what to practice for, the shots to hit."

It all began for Woods at Riviera, where in 1992 he played in his first pro event while still an amateur in high school. But it is also the place where he has competed the most without a victory. This will be Woods's 15th start in the event and he stopped playing it for 12 years prior to his foundation taking over in 2017.

Woods said he is still dealing with plantar fasciitis , the ailment that sidelined him in December and caused him to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge.

He did compete in the 12-hole "Match" and the 36-hole PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, playing both events while riding in a cart.

That won’t be the case here. In fact, Woods won’t be able to use a cart in the 18-hole pro-am on Wednesday, when he tees off at 6:30 a.m. local time.

More: Tee Times for Rounds 1 and 2 at Genesis

It was two years ago, two days following the Genesis Invitational that he did not play, when Woods was involved in the one-car crash that led to multiple injuries and surgeries, the most prominent to his lower right leg and foot.

“As far as the recovery, it's more my ankle," he said. “Whether I can recover day to day. The leg is better than it was last year. But it's my ankle. Being able to have it recover day to day and still stress it and have the recovery and strength and development at the same time. It's been an interesting balance we've had to dance. But it’s gotten so much better in the last couple months."

Riviera is not a particularly strenuous course to walk, but there is considerable elevation from the first tee to the first fairway and back up to the clubhouse after the 18th hole.

Also cool temperatures are not expected to help a guy who also has dealt with numerous back issues. The forecast calls for lows in the 40s and highs only in the low 60s. Woods can expect to play a good part of his second round in chilly temperatures.

“Yeah, I was surprised, I actually didn't know when to expect to see Tiger, but I did catch a little bit at the father and son (the PNCA Championship) and his golf game looks great," said Justin Rose, who won at Pebble Beach two weeks ago . “He looked impressive there. In terms of the important part of can you hit a golf ball, can you get a ball in the hole, all of that seemed to be really in order.

“But we know that's definitely not the thing he struggles with, right, it's obviously the physical side of putting together four rounds of golf and a really good sign to see him in the field and feeling willing and able to get out here. And I guess once you're up those stairs, the rest of Riv down at the bottom is quite nice and flat. If you can negotiate the walk up to the clubhouse to sign your card, maybe signing for something in the mid 60s will get him up that hill pretty quick."

