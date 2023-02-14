NFL Draft Profile: How High Will Broderick Jones Go?

Combine invites have been delivered, senior bowls have been played, and now the anticipation for the NFL draft continues to build. The University of Georgia over the past couple of years has made a name for itself when it comes to developing some of the nation's most pristine talent, and the 2023 class will be no different.

A total of twelve Bulldogs received invites to the NFL combine event , and several of them are expected to put on quite the show this year. One of those players without question is offensive tackle, Broderick Jones. According to his UGA player profile, Jones is listed as 6-4 and 310 pounds. He served as the team's full-time starter at left tackle this past season and was mightily impressive.

Looking back to his recruitment as a high school athlete, Jones' timeline looks very different from most other top-tanked prospects. He was ranked as a five-star, the 11th-ranked player in the nation and the second-best offensive tackle in the class out of Lithonia, Georgia. He was part of Georgia's 2020 class, but he committed to the Bulldogs back in 2018. Not once did he ever back off from that commitment.

The star offensive lineman would then go on to redshirt his first year in college as he saw limited action in just a couple of games. The following season in 2021, Jones was named to the freshman All-SEC team, and that was the year when everyone came to know just how good Jones was on the biggest stage in the sport.

Early into the 2022 national championship game against Alabama, Georgia made the decision to make a switch and put Jamaree Salyer, the starting left tackle at the time, at left guard and move Jones, a redshirt freshman, in at left tackle. Not only was this during the most pivotal game of the season but Jones was tasked with going up against Alabama's star player and future first-round pick, Will Anderson. Jones would go on to hold his own for the entirety of the game and received a major introduction to the college football world.

This past season, as a redshirt sophomore, Jones would become the permanent starter at left tackle for the Bulldogs, and he did not disappoint. He would finish the year with zero sacks allowed, helped Georgia's offensive line unit finish second in the Joe Moore Award voting and is now on the cusp of becoming a top-10 pick in this year's draft.

The Georgia native is a different type of elite when it comes to athleticism. Several weeks ago, a video surfaced of Jones balling out on the basketball court as he threw down dunk after dunk , showing just how gifted of an athlete he is. There are very few players that cut from the same cloth as Jones, and it's why all eyes will be on him during the combine event, and why he is a near lock as a top-15 pick in this year's draft class.

