7. Marie-Chantal

- Net worth: $2 billion

Marie-Chantal Claire Miller is the daughter of Duty-Free Shops co-founder Robert Warren Miller and Maria Clara Pesantes Becerra. A blind date that resulted in love at first sight led to Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos tying the knot in 1995. Marie-Chantal's married name is Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece, Princess of Denmark.

Prince Pavlos, the Crown Prince of Greece, is a descendant of Christian IX of Denmark and son of the deposed King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece. And though Greece hasn't had an official monarchy since the early 1970s, Marie-Chantel and Prince Pavlos maintain the titles and some official duties of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.

Marie-Chantal is the creator of a self-named childrenswear brand and author of the book "Manners Begin at Breakfast: Modern Etiquette for Families."