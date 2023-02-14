20. Prince William

- Net worth: $100 million

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis is the eldest son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales. Formerly the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William became Prince of Wales upon the ascension of his father, Charles, to the throne following Queen Elizabeth's death.

Prince William served in the British Armed Forces for seven years, a portion of which as a pilot with the Royal Air Force Search and Rescue Force. A sizable portion of William's accumulated wealth—approximately $30 million—came from a trust inherited from his late mother. When Charles became king, William also inherited the Duchy of Cornwall, a diverse real estate holdings portfolio that brought him $20 million to $30 million per year in personal income. William is second in line to the British throne.