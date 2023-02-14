14. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands

- Net worth: $200 million

On the day of her birth in 1938, Beatrix Wilhelmina Armgard already had three titles: Princess of the Netherlands, Princess of Orange-Nassau, and Princess of Lippe-Biesterfeld. The daughter of Princess Juliana and Prince Bernhard, Her Royal Highness Beatrix attended Leiden University, where she earned degrees in law, sociology, and economics.

When Beatrix became betrothed to German diplomat Claus von Amsberg, the Netherlands' two houses of parliament were required to give the couple permission to marry. This process led to Claus becoming a Dutch citizen. Upon marrying Beatrix, Claus became Prince of the Netherlands with the designation Jonkheer van Amsberg. Beatrix and Claus have three sons: Prince Friso, Prince Willem-Alexander, and Prince Constantijn.

Beatrix stepped into the role of the queen in 1980 when her mother, Juliana, abdicated the throne. As queen, Beatrix was in charge of signing laws, swearing in state officials, and receiving foreign dignitaries.

In April 2013, at 75, Beatrix abdicated from the throne, at which time her son, Willem-Alexander, became king. Having stepped away from the throne, Beatrix no longer holds the title of queen and is, once again, Princess Beatrix.