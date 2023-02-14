12. Martha Lane Fox

- Net worth: $500 million

Baroness Lane-Fox of Soho CBE was bequeathed those last three initials when appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire, an order of chivalry. A technology entrepreneur, she founded the online travel and leisure website lastminute.com, which Sabre Holdings purchased for 577 million British pounds in 2005.

A strong proponent of digital technology and computer literacy, from 2009 to 2013, the baroness was the U.K.'s Digital Champion, helping to create the Government Digital Service and establishing the Digital Public Services Unit within the Cabinet Office.

In 2013, at age 40, Lane-Fox entered the House of Lords as a crossbencher, becoming its youngest woman member. In 2014, she was appointed the sixth chancellor of The Open University.

Currently, Lane-Fox sits on the boards of WeTransfer and Chanel and is a trustee of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. At the 2019 Dadi Awards, she was named the most influential woman in digital over the last 25 years.