16. Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy

- Net worth: $100 million

The grandson of King Umberto II, the last king of Italy, and Queen Maria Jose, Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy is the Prince of Piedmont and Venice. Another title he vied for: the king of the dancefloor, when he competed in Italy's version of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2009. The dance competition was not Filiberto's first foray into the entertainment industry. After myriad appearances in the media over the years, he created two production companies, Savoy & Gregory and Royal Me Up.

In 2003, Filiberto married French actor Clotilde Courau. The prince has since created a line of T-shirts and owns a pasta food truck in Los Angeles. In late 2022, he made headlines for attempting to buy the Savoia football club to "keep it away" from the mafia.

He recently began efforts to reclaim jewels belonging to the House of Savoy. Worth an estimated $335 million, the gems have been in possession of the Italian government and the Bank of Italy since the abolition of the monarchy months after World War II. Thus far, Filberto's efforts to retrieve the jewels have failed.

You may also like: 50 of the oldest actors still working