21. Princess Caroline of Monaco

- Net worth: $100 million

The older sister of Princess Stéphanie, Caroline has two royal titles: Her Serene Highness, Princess Caroline of Monaco, and Her Royal Highness, the Princess of Hanover. The latter title is due to her current marriage to Prince Ernst August of Hanover.

Princess Caroline studied philosophy, psychology, and biology at Sorbonne University. After her mother died in 1982, she stepped into the role of the de facto first lady until her brother Albert's 2011 marriage to Charlene Wittstock. Caroline was the president of the Monegasque Committee for the International Year of Children. She also founded Jeune J'écoute , a hotline for troubled youth. Such endeavors led the princess to be named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

H.S.H. Caroline has been married three times. She divorced her first husband, Philippe Junot, and was granted an annulment by the Catholic Church. Her second husband, powerboat racer Stefano Casiraghi, perished in a 1990 racing accident. The couple had three children together: Andrea, Charlotte, and Pierre. Nine years later, Princess Caroline married Prince Ernst August of Hanover, Duke of Brunswick. They share a daughter, Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

