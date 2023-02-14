19. King Mswati III of Eswatini

- Net worth: $100 million

The son of King Sobhuza II and Queen Mother Ntombi Tfwala, Makhosetive was born in 1968. King Sobhuza II died when Makhosetive was 14. At age 18, the teen stepped into his father's shoes, becoming Mswati III of Eswatini, King of Swaziland, Africa's last absolute monarch .

Mswati has the power to appoint the country's prime minister, along with members of the governing cabinet and the judiciary. However, as Swazi traditions bind him, Mswati cannot choose his heir. As polygamy is legal in Eswatini, the King has had 15 wives and 36 children.