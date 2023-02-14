17. Farah Pahlavi

- Net worth: $100 million

The only child of Capt. Sohrab Diba and Farideh Ghotbi, Empress Farah Pahlavi was born in Tehran in 1938. In 1959, she married Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran. The couple had four children: Prince Reza, heir to the throne; Farahnaz, Alireza, and Leila.

By 1967, Pahlavi was crowned Iran's Shahbanou, or empress, placing her in a position to be regent in the event of her husband's death. She was the first empress to be crowned in over 2,500 years of Persian history. She was also Iran's last empress.

The empress had a mission of building a better life for Iranians. She did so by devoting time to social causes and cultural affairs. The Islamic Revolution led the empress and Shah to flee Iran and enter exile in 1979.