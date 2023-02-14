Raiders Ex Derek Carr 'Step Above' Current Commanders QBs; Washington Interested?

The Washington Commanders are considered a potential landing spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr after he was released Tuesday.

Derek Carr is a free agent for the first time in his career after the Las Vegas Raiders cut him Tuesday after nine seasons with the team.

Carr joins the offseason quarterback carousel and is expected to be one of the first dominoes to fall given the fact that he can negotiate and sign with any team immediately as opposed to other free agents who have to wait until March 15 when the new league year begins.

Bleacher Report created projections for this year's quarterback carousel and believe the Washington Commanders will be Carr's next landing spot despite the team's interest in starting Sam Howell next season.

"Yes, the Commanders have publicly endorsed second-year pro Sam Howell as their 2023 starter," Bleacher Report writes . "But that's more the best of a bad set of choices than a ringing endorsement of Howell's talents. Carr isn't an elite quarterback. But he's a step above what Washington has now. And with skill position talent, a decent offensive line and a stout defense, the Commanders aren't far off from competing for a playoff spot."

Given the fact the team was a 0.5-game away from going to the playoffs, the Commanders need to strike while the iron is hot. By going with Howell for next season, it's a tremendous risk that could backfire if he's not ready to be an NFL starter. Carr is a proven commodity and an upgrade from Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke.

On the flip side, Carr will cost far more than Howell and the money freed up from spending at the quarterback position can be used to ink some free agents in other positions, including defensive tackle Daron Payne .

Either way, the Commanders have to take some kind of gamble and they won't know if it will pay off until next fall.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washingt on Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders ? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here