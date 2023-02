The 2022 NFL season has officially come to a close with Super Bowl 57’s conclusion.

The matchup ended up being the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles and KC took home the 38-35 win.

The Buffalo Bills’ season ended a few weeks earlier, as the Cincinnati Bengals sent the Bills packing in the divisional round in a 27-10 final.

Attention in western New York has long been on the spring and offseason, but with the Super Bowl now a thing of the past, everyone’ attention is there now. Up first: free agency.

Buffalo’s front office led by general manager Brandon Beane has a lot of decision making ahead there in terms of their own players. The team is approximately $20 million over the 2023 salary cap, so moves will come in due time in order to keep some of their free agents.

With that, here is is the full list of Bills pending free agents during the 2023 offseason below:

