KMBC.com

Shuttle park-and-rides available for Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade, regular RideKC transportation to be impacted By KMBC 9 News Staff, 9 days ago

By KMBC 9 News Staff, 9 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC will be offering free shuttle bus service from five 'park-and-rides' across the Kansas City metro area for the Chiefs Kingdom ...