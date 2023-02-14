CIC TOURNAMENTS: Faith sweeps middle school titles; RMA takes JV boys crown

The Carolina Independent 1A Conference held its league tournament over the weekend at Faith Christian School, and three of the four championships went to either FCS or Rocky Mount Academy.

The Patriots took the titles in the middle school division by sweeping RMA in the girls and boys contests. The Eagles captured the junior varsity boys championship by defeating Halifax Academy.

Halifax Academy’s junior varsity girls won their division by beating RMA.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

GIRLS

FCS 16, RMA 5

In a game where both teams had difficulty scoring, Faith Christian established a lead early and never lost it in a victory over Rocky Mount Academy in the CIC middle school girls tournament final.

Logan Hassell scored the only basket in the first quarter as the Patriots took the lead for good. Faith outscored the Eagles 6-2 in the second quarter (Everett Bridges two baskets and Addison Pearce added one) while Elle Jenkins scored to make it 8-2 at halftime.

Kaylee Evans and Abbie Guzman provided offense for RMA in the third quarter, but a basket by Lizzie Camp enabled the Patriots to maintain a 10-5 advantage.

FCS then held the Eagles scoreless in the fourth quarter while getting two buckets from Caroline White and one from Pearce on its way to the win.

Hassell was named the tournament’s most valuable player and was joined on the all-tournament team by White, Pearce and Bridges as well as Molly Cockrell and Sarah Dunn Sawyer from RMA.

BOYS

FCS 61, RMA 29

Faith Christian shook off a slow start and scored 39 points combined in the second and third quarters (20 and 19, respectively) to pull away and defeat Rocky Mount Academy to capture the CIC middle school boys tournament final.

The Patriots led just 7-4 after the first quarter but went on a 20-4 run in the second quarter to take a 27-8 lead at halftime behind nine points from Vincent Wilson and eight from Bennie Griffin.

Griffin then poured in 12 of his team’s third quarter points while Wilson added a three-pointer and Garrett Lewis chipped in a couple of baskets as the Patriots extended their advantage to 46-20.

Griffin led all scorers with 28 points while Wilson added 18 and Lewis had eight.

Donovan Wright scored all 12 of his points in the second half for RMA, and Ken Miller also had 12 points for the Eagles.

Griffin was named the most valuable player of the tournament and joined on the all-tournament team by Wilson, Lewis and Ramsey Ward as well as RMA’s Miller and Wright.

JUNIOR VARSITY

GIRLS

Halifax 23, RMA 16

The Eagles had trouble scoring early as Halifax Academy jumped out to a 10-2 lead on its way to a win over Rocky Mount Academy in the CIC junior varsity girls tournament final.

RMA scored first when Berkeley Miller hit a basket just 27 seconds into the game. But the Vikings used their defense to set up several baskets in transition throughout the first half as they built a 15-4 lead at the break.

The Eagles tried to make a comeback in the second half. They held a 4-2 edge in the third quarter (baskets from Miller and Ellen Feagans) to pull within nine points (17-8) and outscored Halifax 8-6 in the fourth quarter (four points from Miller and two each from Feagans and Britt Gaynor) but it wasn’t quite enough to gain the victory.

RMA’s Miller and Feagans were joined on the all-tournament team by Faith Christian’s Malori Mason. Halifax Academy’s Hayden Hilton was tournament MVP and joined on the all-tournament team by Karson Ricks and Hayden Barlow.

BOYS

RMA 50, Halifax 41 (OT)

In a back and forth battle, Rocky Mount Academy recovered from the game-tying three-pointer by Halifax Academy that forced overtime, then outscored the Vikings 9-0 in the three-minute extra session to emerge with the victory in the CIC junior varsity boys tournament final.

Henry Dunton started the overtime with a bucket that gave the Eagles the lead for good. Owen Lewis had a steal and assisted Thomas Honey for the second basket, followed by four consecutive free throws from Hank Berry (at 44.7 seconds) and Honey (at 34.1 seconds) and then the final free throw by Honey with 17 seconds remaining.

RMA led 12-6 after one quarter but Halifax rallied to grab a 20-18 lead at halftime. The Eagles held a six-point lead late in the third quarter on a three-pointer from Colin Agan but the Vikings used an 8-2 flurry in the final 3:18 to get within a point to start the final stanza.

Halifax then seemingly held the advantage (39-33) with 3:28 left in regulation, but an 8-0 run by the Eagles (a triple by Lewis, two free throws from Dunton, a bucket by Powers and a free throw from Lewis) put RMA ahead 41-39 with 43.8 seconds left.

Berry led RMA with 16 points followed by Honey with 11 and Denton with eight. Lewis tallied six points.

Berry was named the tournament’s most valuable player for RMA and was joined on the all-tournament team by Honey, Jack Powers and Dunton. Also making the team were Oliver Anderson and Landon Peoples from Halifax Academy.