Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

Here are the MBTA service changes affecting several lines in March

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pkrw_0knMDpAs00

Here are the MBTA service changes affecting several lines in March 00:38

BOSTON - Getting around Boston via public transit will be a little trickier in March, based on service changes the MBTA announced on Tuesday.

Shuttles will replace train service on the Red Line between Harvard and JFK/UMass stations on the weekends of March 4-5 and March 25-26 so the T can install a new digital signal system. The buses will not stop at Park Street or Downtown Crossing.

Also on the Red Line, trains will be replaced with shuttles between Braintree and North Quincy stations after 9 p.m. from March 20-23 so crews can do track work.

The Orange Line will not run between Ruggles and North Station on the weekend of March 11-12 so that the T can do track work. Shuttle buses will run between Copley on the Green Line and Ruggles. Shuttles will also replace trains between Wellington and North stations after 9 p.m. from March 27-30 for track work.

Green Line train service between North Station and Government Center will be replaced by shuttles on the weekend of March 11-12, as workers demolish the Government Center garage.

On the Haverhill Commuter Rail line, shuttles will replace trains between Haverhill and Reading stations between March 4-12 for work on a federally mandated safety system. The Newbury/Rockport Commuter Rail Line will also have shuttles instead of trains between March 20-28 for similar work.

There will be no planned service changes during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Click here for a full rundown of the MBTA changes.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Full closure of Sumner Tunnel gets shorter timetable for this summer
Boston, MA22 hours ago
After declaring winter over, Malden mayor eyes reinstating parking restrictions
Malden, MA14 hours ago
Keller: Orange Line fiasco latest chapter in long litany of public sector failure
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"Slow down and let us do our jobs." Road crews warn drivers about icy roads
Boston, MA15 hours ago
North End restaurant owners sue city over outdoor dining
Boston, MA12 hours ago
School closings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Boston, MA1 day ago
Trailer hauling Orange Line car dislodges on Interstate 495
Chelmsford, MA2 days ago
Why does Massachusetts have 2 school vacation weeks?
Boston, MA2 days ago
Boston man following through on promises made after death of George Floyd
Boston, MA2 days ago
High school student uses film to shine positive light on Boston
Boston, MA13 hours ago
Citizens Bank customers stunned by overdraws, missing money due to "glitch"
Boston, MA1 day ago
Patients waiting hours at Good Samaritan after Brockton Hospital closure
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Organized thieves believed to be targeting cars at YMCAs
Foxborough, MA2 days ago
Swastikas painted on Portsmouth, NH temples and businesses
Portsmouth, NH2 days ago
Construction workers head for cover after bobcats approach Wilmington home
Wilmington, MA1 day ago
NH police looking for 2 missing "vulnerable" women
Exeter, NH1 day ago
State Police say street racing may have caused deadly I-93 crash
Braintree, MA1 day ago
Guns N' Roses returning to Fenway Park this summer
Boston, MA2 days ago
"Why me?" Station nightclub survivors reflect on guilt, how far they've come
West Warwick, RI3 days ago
Mass. high school hockey goalie excelling on ice despite severe vision loss
Everett, MA2 days ago
Federal monkey smuggling investigation now involves Wilmington company
Wilmington, MA1 day ago
Rockland woman pleads not guilty to killing off-duty officer in Hingham crash
Hingham, MA11 hours ago
Melnea Cass may be one of the most unheralded civil rights heroes
Boston, MA1 day ago
Man tries to shoot his way into burning Stoneham home to rescue trapped victim
Stoneham, MA12 hours ago
Tony Massarotti suspended by 98.5 The Sports Hub for racially insensitive comment
Boston, MA2 days ago
Bill would require hospitals test for date rape drugs in suspected victims
Hingham, MA1 day ago
Lynn's Community Health Center hits 100,000 COVID vaccines
Lynn, MA13 hours ago
Encore again accepted illegal bets on BC basketball
Everett, MA18 hours ago
Is COVID reinfection harmful? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions
Boston, MA14 hours ago
Wednesday's Child: A space adventure with Bacari
Chelsea, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy