OSU Board of Trustees to Vote Thursday on New Hockey Facility

The arena, set to be built north of campus next to the Covelli Center, is projected to cost $2.7 million and open in April 2026.

The Ohio State Buckeyes men's and women's hockey teams may have a new home a few years from now, depending on how the Board of Trustees votes on a motion to begin development of a replacement ice rink.

The vote, which will either approve or reject the project's commencement, is scheduled for Thursday. Currently, the new arena is set to cost $2.7 million, but there is room for additional costs related to contingency and unforeseen expenses, according to a project data sheet given to the Board of Trustees.

Following a hypothetical approval by the Board, construction would begin in June of 2024 and conclude in March of 2026. The arena would first become open to the public in April of 2026.

The location of the proposed rink is north of campus in what is known as the "Athletics District," next to a majority of the other Ohio State sports venues including the Covelli Center, the Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium and the Ty Tucker Tennis Center.

Locker and training rooms, offices for the various coaches and a dining center are among some of the many amenities set to reside in the new facility.

The new rink would put Ohio State men's and women's hockey under the same roof for both practices and games, as the two currently operate out of different locations on campus.

The women's team drops the puck at the OSU Ice Rink and spends time pregame, postgame and during the intermissions in their locker rooms next door at St. John Arena. Ohio State men's hockey plays their games further down Lane Avenue at the Schottenstein Center.

Both the men's and women's teams practice at the OSU Ice Rink.

