Cincinnati’s Derek Nicholson Expected To Be Miami's Next Linebacker Coach

On3 Sports Reports The Former Seminoles Star Will Join The Staff

Miami keeps things rolling today, as University of Cincinnati's Derek Nicholson will replace Charlie Strong as the team's next linebacker coach. On3 Sports first on the report.

Before becoming a coach, Nicholson saw success on the field as a player for Florida State, receiving nominations for the Butkus and Chuck Bednarik Awards watchlist. He would go on to play in the NFL briefly for the Atlanta Falcons before sustaining a career ending injury.

Nicholson was just recently hired under new Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield to be their inside linebackers coach.

As a positions coach, Nicholson has had stops at Louisville, Southern Miss, Alcorn State, and Akron assisting on the front seven units.

Most notably this past season at Louisville, he helped coach Momo Sanogo to All-ACC honors as well as lead the Cardinals to a FBS leading 50 sacks.

Nicholson will inherit a young group of linebackers at Miami, as he will look to transform a unit that has looked lackluster for the Hurricanes. Surely, he will be helped by newcomers in Malik Bryant , Bobby Washington and Francisco Mauigoa .

With his track record, Nicholson should provide a boost to linebacker recruiting for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, this his time at Louisville indicates the Canes pass rush will only get better across the board.

Miami now awaits the hire of a wide receivers coach to round out the coaching staff as spring ball approaches.

