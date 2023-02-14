Wife Has Perfect Response for People Who Constantly Ask How Husband Feels About Her “Effeminate” Decor Style

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Personal style is just that -- personal. If you own a home, one of the biggest benefits is decorating however you want. If you're married, both of you have a say in the furniture and design details. But honestly, some folks don't have much of a preference, and that's okay!

But what really gets annoying are when some people assume husbands have an issue with certain design choices like too many florals or the color pink . And honestly, we're over it. But one woman had the perfect response to all of this nonsense.

Fortunately, the comments passed the vibe check. They were all super into the her design choices -- as much as we are. We love "feminine" details but believe everybody deserves a little drama in their lives.

"It’s giving New Orleans." @ Senya

And what home in New Orleans isn't full of moody details? Whether it's the allure of vintage Gothic or Victorian design, maximalism fits so many aesthetics .

"Beautiful home. What a life. I dream to get a place there one day." @ Tyler Scott

And we get the dreaminess of this couple's home, but one commenter really got it.

"I don’t think most guys care anyway, as long as it’s pretty and clean I think they like it all." @ Kitten6969

Some people aren't all that interested in interior design, prioritizing function over all us.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.