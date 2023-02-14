Woman Has Perfect Hack for Discreetly Hiding Sponges in the Kitchen

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

This is the hack for you if you’re looking for a way to conceal your sponges without making a huge mess. Use a shallow cup or vase. And choose ones are depending on what color scheme suits your kitchen best!

We loved this woman's idea, and the comments were full of even more ways to improve on it. You can hide your sponge in an attractive vase, and you'll be able to access it when needed easily.

For those of you worried about mold, check these suggestions from the folks in the

comments.

"Have you thought about putting rocks in there so the sponge doesn’t sit in water?" @ A Cozy Mountain Home

"I do the same but always have a solution half water half vinegar. The sponge is clean and fresh everytime." @ Iloveflowers

We love that folks were helpful yet still appreciative of this hidden storage hack. Keeping your kitchen neat and tidy can be hard.

Now, you have a secret weapon in the kitchen. The sponge is hidden from sight but still accessible when you need it next!

There are plenty of awesome ways to keep the messier parts of your kitchen concealed, yet accessible. We love a simple, effective hack like this one.

